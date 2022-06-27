Beheading of Gandhi statue: Police yet to nab culprits, Congress plans stir

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress has threatened a stir against the police laxity in arresting those behind the beheading of Mahatma Gandhi statue situated on the compound of Congress block committee office in Payyanur two weeks ago.

It is planning to hold various protest programmes, including a march to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, if there is any further delay in arresting the culprits.

The Congress party claimed the vandals were CPM workers, hence the delay in arresting them.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly V D Satheesan, while visiting the spot in Payyanur the other day, slammed the CPM for the shameful act.

The CPM had even surpassed the Sangh Parivar over hatred towards Gandhiji, Satheesan commented.

Police excuse

Though the Payyanur police claim that they have identified the culprits, they could not nab them so far.

Countering the Congress' allegations, the police said that the case was registered under various non-bailable charges and hence, clear-cut evidence was needed to arrest culprits.

The incident in Payyanur took place on the night of June 13, the day on which three Youth Congress workers protested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside the flight at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

The miscreants destroyed furniture and windowpanes of the Congress office apart from beheading the Gandhi statue.