Trial court dismisses plea to cancel Dileep's bail

Kochi: The trial court has dismissed the prosecution's plea to dismiss Dileep's bail in the actress abduction and sexual assault case of 2017. The prosecution is now planning to approach the High Court.



The prosecution had sought the cancellation of Dileep's bail, alleging that he influenced witnesses and destroyed evidence in the case.

But Dileep's lawyer argued in the court that there was no proof to establish that Dileep influenced witnesses and these revelations were part of a larger script prepared by film director Balachandrakumar and the police inquiry officer.

Trial Court Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the verdict.

In May, the trial court had directed the prosecution to produce evidence to back its reasons for cancelling the bail.

As a premise for cancelling the bail, the prosecution had relied on a couple of audio clips that suggested that the accused tried to influence the court and witnesses.

The court had sought to know from the prosecution whether being accused in another case pertaining to the conspiracy to eliminate investigation officers was reason enough for cancelling Dileep's bail in the previous case registered over the sexual assault of the actress.