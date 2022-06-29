Man, teen son drown; tragedy during swimming coaching

Kannur: In a heart-rending incident a man and his teen son drowned during a swimming session at Eachur village in Kerala's Kannur district on Wednesday morning.

The dead are PP Shaji (50) and Jyotiraditya (15). Shaji was teaching Jyotiraditya swimming when tragedy struck.

Seeing the child struggling in the water, Shaji tried to rescue him, but both drowned.

The incident happened in a pond at Panniyottu at Eachur village.

The bodies were retrieved by the Fire Force with the help of a few local people.

The autopsy will be held at the Kannur Government Hospital.

Shaji, a native of Panniyottu, was residing at Chelora. He was the Secretary of the Eachur Service Co-Operative Bank.