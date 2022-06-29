Many sitting MLAs don't understand English: Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh has urged those allegedly misinterpreting her statement given to investigating agencies to 'study English'.

The gold smuggling case-accused has denied saying Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi was bribed. "I have not said anywhere that the Sharjah Sheikh or Sharjah ruler was bribed," said Swapna.

"Let me tell you something, many sitting MLAs claim to have doctorates. In which subject? Do they understand English? It is such a common language. My affidavit is not in a complicated language.

"There was an offer made, by the chief minister, Nalini Netto, Veena Vijayan, Kamala and Sivasankar. They made an offer for all the facilitations, the IT Hub in Sharjah and the middle east.

"I have seen Sharjah sheikhs more than they have. If you don't know English, don't misinterpret and mislead the public. Try to read and study English," Swapna Suresh said in her recent interaction with mediapersons.