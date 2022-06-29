Swapna claims setting up Sharjah ruler's 'illegal' Cliff House meeting

Gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh has claimed she tweaked the itinerary of Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi during his Kerala visit in 2017.

In her latest revelation before mediapersons on Wednesday, Suresh charged it was done to facilitate an illegal meeting with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's family at his official residence, the Cliff House, in the capital.

The Sheikh was expected to visit the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram in late September 2017 to receive a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt).

However, the state government had proposed shifting the venue to Thiruvananthapuram citing security issues.

"I rerouted the pilot vehicles for the Sharjah sheikh's visit to the Cliff House by calling ADGP Manoj Abraham," Swapna said.

"The meeting that was against the protocol was arranged to facilitate illegal business requirements of Veena Vijayan. I have a video of the chief minister, Veena Vijayan and Kamala giving a gift to the Sharjah Sheikh," she added.

Swapna said she held numerous meetings at the Cliff House to prepare for the Sharjah ruler's visit. "Honourable chief minister, please make public the CCTV footage of Cliff House and the Secretariat between 2016 and 2020. Prove that you don't know Swapna Suresh.

"You will find me going in without a security check or any restriction. Even after 7pm, I held secret meetings at Cliff House. I even went there alone. If what I'm saying is lie, release the proof," she added.

Jaik Balakumar and Veena Vijayan. Photo widely circulated on social media

'SPRINKLR MASTERMIND'

Swapna Suresh also alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daugther Veena Vijayan was the 'mastermind behind the Sprinklr controversy.

Two years ago, the UDF, a Congress-led Opposition in Kerala, had accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had risked the misuse of health data of Keralites by allowing a US-based tech firm, Sprinklr to handle it.

Swapna on Wednesday reiterated her claim that M Sivashankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala CM, was made a scapegoat.

"Veena Vijayan is the mastermind behind Sprinklr. She is behind it. Back then Sivashankar trusted me the most. He told me with a lot of pain that he was being made a scapegoat that he might be arrested or thrown in front of the media by the CM and his daughter," Swapna said.

"The sale of human database has occurred here," she added.