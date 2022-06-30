Anthrax outbreak confirmed in Thrissur's Athirapilly

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. File photo: Manorama

Thrissur: The presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Several wild boars have died in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days due to an anthrax outbreak.

"Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," George said in a statement.

She said the health department is taking immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals when they contact it. Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by a bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People may contract the disease from animals.

The health department said the people who went to remove and bury the carcasses of the wild boars are being monitored.

They are also being given the necessary preventive treatment, it added.

If animals, including wild boars, are found to be dying en masse, special care should be taken, the health authorities said and asked people not to go to such places.

They also requested people to report to the authorities if any such cases are noticed.

Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease following an evaluation meet in Thrissur district.

Anthrax may be of four different types.

Sores, fever and chills, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, dizziness, cough, nausea, vomiting, or stomach pains, headache, sweats, extreme tiredness and body aches are among the common symptoms of anthrax.

(With PTI inputs.)

