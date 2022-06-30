Single-use plastic ban to take effect Friday | List of products prohibited

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pollution Control Board has directed all local bodies to strictly enforce the ban on single-use plastic products in Kerala from Friday.

Awareness campaigns over the ban should be conducted near hotels, take-away centres, markets, shopping malls, and thattukada (wayside eateries). Media and popular personalities should also be roped in for the campaigns. An awareness drive on suitable alternatives should also be organised.

In addition to the plastic items banned by the Centre, the inspections would also cover other products banned by the state department of environment as per the orders issued in January, February and May 2020.

Plastic products banned by the Centre

•Candy sticks, earbud sticks, and ice cream sticks

•Plastic film used to wrap sweets, invitation cards, and cigarette packets

Plastic products banned by Kerala

• Plastic carry bags, including non-woven, and plastic garbage bags (excluding those used for biomedical waste)

•Table sheets, plates, tumblers, and cups made of plastic

•Thermocol or styrofoam plates and tumblers

•Plastic spoon, fork, straw, and stirrer

• Plastic-coated paper cups, plate, bowl

•Plastic-coated leaves, and bags

•Plastic festoons, PVC flex, plastic-coated cloth, polyesters, nylon, and Korean cloth banners

•Plastic pouches for drinking water and non-branded juice packets

• Drinking water bottles with a capacity of less than 500ml

•Plastic wrapping around candy boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets

• Plastic packets for packing fruits and vegetables

•Plastic sticks for earbuds, balloons, candies, and ice creams