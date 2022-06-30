'Entrepreneur' Veena Vijayan hunted over her father's politics: Mayor Arya

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has said that 'entrepreneur' Veena Vijayan was being targetted because of her father's politics.

"Veena, the entrepreneur is being hunted for the sole reason that she is Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter," wrote Arya in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Allegations against politicians are common. But does the woman named Veena have any responsibility in Kerala's contemporary politics? She has rights and privacy like anybody else.

"She is being hunted regularly for the past one-and-a-half-decade due to her father's politics," wrote Arya, who is a young leader of CM Vijayan's party, CPM.

Recently, gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh had alleged that Veena Vijayan was the mastermind in the Sprinklr controversy. The UDF, which is the main opposition in the state, has continuously accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of misusing Keralites' health data by allowing access to US-based tech firm Sprinklr.

The other day, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan had said in the Assembly that he had digital evidence to prove Veena Vijayan's connection to PricewaterhouseCoopers, which allegedly had undue influence over the top leadership of the LDF government.

The accusation had angered CM Vijayan, who declared Kuzhalnadan's claims 'a glaring lie'.