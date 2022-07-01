We'll stop ESZ like we forced repeal of farm laws: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party would prevent the implementation of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around inhabited areas in Wayanad like it forced the Narendra Modi-led Centre government to repeal the contentious farm laws.

Addressing a gathering in his constituency, Wayanad, on Friday, Gandhi said his party "will not allow inhabited areas to be part of the buffer zone".

"We stopped the three farm laws. Narendra Modi had to take his decision back, and we will stop this as well," Gandhi said, before appealing to the state government to join the resistance or face protests.

"The ball is firmly in the court of the chief minister. He has been elected to look after the interests of the people of Kerala. So, he should quickly act in the interest of the people of Wayanad," said Gandhi.





Rahul on Pinarayi's silence

The former Congress president reiterated that he had sent a letter to the Prime Minister on the day SFI activists had damaged his Kalpetta office alleging inaction.

"Breaking my office is not going to make any difference to anything," said Rahul Gandhi. "I also wrote to the chief minister and told him to urgently approach the environment ministry and empowered committee for the dilution of eco-sensitive zone wherever necessary.

"It has been almost a month now and I have not been given any reassurance by the state government regarding the concrete steps they have taken."

He claimed there was "absolute clarity" on the UDF's stand. ".. it has been our position from the very beginning. So the LDF and the chief minister should stop spreading confusion."

"We don't believe in violence, but we will nonviolently resist the chief minister and the LDF government and Mr Modi of course."