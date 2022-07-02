Hazy CCTV images of AKG Centre attack mar probe

Thiruvananthapuram: A police hunt to identify and nab a two-wheeler rider who hurled an explosive substance at the CPM State Committee Office, AKG Centre, in the heart of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night is still on.

As many as 30 CCTV footage, including the one at the AKG Centre gate and others from the route the culprit took to return, have been examined. However, none could give a clear image. The visuals of the culprit passing through the next junction towards the Government Law College road have been captured by the CCTV here.

As per the available CCTV visuals, it can be seen that the culprit first reaches the spot on a bike, observes the area and goes back. He later returns and hurls the explosive at the AKG Centre. Looking at the visuals of him hurling the explosive, the Police suspect that he is trained to handle such materials.

The culprit knows the area very well, the police added.

Special team



A 14-member special team led by Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil has been formed to probe the attack on the CPM State Headquarters. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhare, who is in charge of the Law and Order in the State, would directly supervise the investigation.



The seven Police personnel who were on guard duty at the main gate of the AKG Centre did not even chase the culprit after the explosive blasted hardly 25 metres from where they stood. The investigation team is of the opinion that if the policemen tried to nab the culprit then itself, the team could have got at least some clue about the culprit.

The police van of the personnel on duty was also parked right across the road, the Special Branch reported.

Based on a complaint from the staff at the AKG centre, the Police have registered a case under IPC section 436 and Explosive Substances Act 3 (a).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers visited the AKG Centre on Friday morning.