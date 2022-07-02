Sajjad booked for abetting Shahana's death

Kozhikode: A police chargesheet filed over the death of model and actress Shahana has laid blame on her husband Sajjad, 31, for abetting her suicide.

The chargesheet has been primarily based on Shahana's diary entries wherein she details the physical and mental torture that she had to endure at the hands of Sajjad.

Nearly half the pages of the 180-page diary narrate events of this nature.

When news broke of her death, Shahana's mother Umaiban had told TV news channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter.

Umaiban told media persons that Shahana had informed about regular torture and drunken brawls by Sajjad and he was regularly pestering her for more dowry.

She also alleged that Sajjad had sold off all her jewellery.

There are also clear indications that Sajjad was a drug addict. Earlier, the police had recovered drugs from their house.

It is presumed that their fights on this matter further deteriorated their relationship.

However, the police report does not dispute the fact that this was a suicide, as the post-mortem had revealed.

It states that Shahana was forced to take her life because of the harassment faced at the hands of her husband.

Meanwhile, Shahana's family maintains that this was indeed a case of murder.

The Police had earlier registered a case against Sajjad.

The mobile phone and other electronic equipment belonging to Shahana have been sent for further examination.

Kasaragod native Shahana was found dead at their rented house at Parambil Bazar on May 12. She was 20.

As per Sajjad's statement, she was found hanging.

A neighbour, who went to their house on hearing some noise, had found the front door left open and Shahana lying unconscious on Sajjad's lap.

The relatives said that they were suspicious as he had untied the rope without even alerting the neighbours first.

Shahana's death came at a time when she was picking up more assignments as an actress, especially in the Tamil film industry.