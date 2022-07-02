Actor-survivor moves SC challenging pre-arrest bail of Vijay Babu

Ernakulam: The Malayalam actress who has filed a rape case against actor-producer Vijay Babu has moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order that granted the latter anticipatory bail.

The survivor, in her petition, said Babu not only committed the crime but also challenged the law of the land by fleeing the country. She said the high court prevented his arrest only on technical grounds and without considering the gravity of the crime he committed.

The survivor said she feared Babu would influence witnesses since he is highly influential in the film industry.

The survivor moved the Supreme Court after the Kerala Government approached the apex court with the same demand. The state recently moved the Supreme Court to cancel the earlier pre-arrest bail as well as the latest bail granted to Babu as soon as his arrest was registered after questioning.

Though Babu's arrest was recorded by the probe team on June 27, he was not remanded to custody due to the anticipatory bail.

The HC also granted him conditional bail for a bond of Rs 5 lakh and personal guarantee of two individuals. As per the conditions laid out by the court, Babu has to present himself to the investigating officers every day till July 3 from 9am to 6pm. He can return home after the interrogation.

The police had earliethe r conducted evidence collection at the alleged crime sites: a flat at Panampilly Nagar and a luxury hotel in Kochi. According to police, the arrest was registered on the basis of clear evidence and credible testimonies.

Babu was booked in April on charges of rape after the survivor actress came out against him through a #MeToo social media post. As per the complainant, Babu 'gained her trust by being friendly and advising

her' when she was a newcomer in the industry. She added that he sexually exploited her on multiple occasions under the guise of being a 'saviour' to her when it came to personal and professional issues.

The Ernakulam police registered a case against him in April following the allegations. Soon after the survivor named him, Babu hosted a Facebook Live and denied all allegations. He also revealed the survivor's name during the live streaming which landed him in more trouble. Then he was also booked for revealing the survivor's identity on a public platform.