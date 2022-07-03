Rahul Gandhi comes to aid of man hit by bike in Malappuram

Vadapuram (Malappuram): Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, came to the aid of a man hit by a bike at Vadapuram near Wandoor in Malappuram, around 7.30 pm on Saturday.

Rahul, who was on his way back to the Mambad Guest house after the Congress solidarity meeting at Wandoor, arranged the ambulance which was part of his convoy to send the man who met with the accident to the hospital, after giving him first aid.

On seeing a man lying on the road after being hit by a bike, Rahul stopped, got out of the car and went to help him. He directed his staff to immediately take the man to the nearby hospital in the ambulance in his convoy.

The MP also joined hands with the workers to move the man to the stretcher and shift him into the ambulance. He continued his journey only after the ambulance with the bike-hit man left for the hospital.

The injured man was later identified as Moorkkathu Aboobacker, aged 80, a native of Vadapuram. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital at Vadapuram. Aboobacker was injured as the bike ridden by Muttikkadavu Kaippally Libin (25) hit him. Libin is also injured and under treatment at the same hospital in Vadapuram.