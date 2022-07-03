Swapna claims to have received death threats from gangsters

Swapna Suresh has claimed to have received death threats from gangsters demanding she back off from accusations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

The gold smuggling case-accused said she has filed a complaint with the DGP and submitted call recordings and relevant screenshots as proof.

According to Swapna, the callers identified as Maradu Aneesh, a gangster based in Kochi and another person called Naufal, claiming to be calling on behalf of former minister KT Jaleel.

"In the first call, the person who identified as Naufal said I would be terminated if I don't stop raising accusations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter and former minister KT Jaleel," Swapna told mediapersons on Sunday.

"I don't know what extent of protection I'll receive, but the public has to know. If people like Maradu Aneesh want to kill me, what can I do?" said Swapna, adding that she could not record the part where Jaleel's name was mentioned.

Swapna said she had recently shifted to Kochi to make herself always available for the ongoing court proceedings. "I have shifted to Kochi because I cannot afford to keep paying hotel bills so I have left Palakkad and have taken a house for rent.

"The police, special branch and even locals are threatening the house owner. But out of their kindness and God's grace, they have let us stay.

"I'm a woman and I have a son, let me live peacefully. If you want to kill me, kill at once, don't make death threats repeatedly."

Naufal arrested

The police on Sunday arrested Naufal, who had allegedly made death threat to Swapna Suresh.

According to Manorama News, the native of Mankada in Malappuram has psychological issues.