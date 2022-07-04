Newborn stolen from Pollachi hospital, 2 female suspects tracked to Palakkad

Kerala and Tamil Nadu police have intensified the search for two women who stole a five-day old baby from a government hospital in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu.

Based on CCTV footage from various locations, the women were last seen alighting at the Olavakkode Railway Station in Kerala's Palakkad district at 9.30 am Sunday.

The baby of a couple from Kumaran Nagar in Pollachi had been stolen from the District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi early on Sunday.

According to reports, the baby's mother told Pollachi Police that she had breastfed the baby around 1 am and made her sleep beside her in the maternity ward of the hospital. By 5 am the mother had realised that the baby was missing.

The suspects from hospital CCTV were traced to Coimbatore Bus Stand and later the Railway Station.

In January, a newborn had been stolen from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and found within hours from the vicinity. A woman, in the guise of a nurse, had stolen the baby from the maternity ward.

Timely intervention by locals and the district police had helped the baby reunite with its family then.