PC George ramps up attack on Pinarayi Vijayan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2022 01:27 PM IST
PC George

Thiruvananthapuram: On bail in yet another sexual harassment case, former Poonjar MLA PC George on Monday droned on about the nefarious connections between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and businessman Faris Aboobacker.

He also accused the CM's daughter Veena Vijayan of needlessly intervening in all major IT deals happening in the state, which he termed as mere covers for bigger scams playing out in the state.

Dismissing his own case as a 'diversionary tactic' employed by his enemies, George urged the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate to launch a probe against Vijayan.

"It is immoral for Pinarayi Vijayan to continue as Chief Minister," George said.

(to be updated)

