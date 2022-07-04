Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Monday expressed doubts whether Left Democratic Front Convenor EP Jayarajan was fully aware of attack to be launched on the AKG Centre, the state headquarters of CPI(M), on June 30.

He also alleged that Congress party offices were being targeted by the Left cadres across the state including in the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur.



He was speaking during an adjournment motion moved by the United Democratic Front opposition over the attack on CPI(M)'s state headquarters as well as several Congress offices across the state and the alleged lack of police action in these matters.



"They chopped off hand from the Indira Gandhi statue. These are Left loyalists at the bidding of the ruling party. The police was on guard when the Kottayam DCC office and AKG Centre were attacked. How did the accused escape from a heavily guarded place like the AKG Centre?" Satheesan asked.



"A jeep of the Cantonment Police Station is always parked outside the AKG Centre gate. But it was missing on the day of attack," he said while questioning the huge delay in arresting the accused.



"The person who attacked the Kottayam District Congress Committe office had entered the police station and taken a selfie wearing the police cap," Satheesan alleged.



He also slammed the police for not taking any action against the Ambalappuzha MLA who said that the Leader of opposition and KPCC President won't be walking outside for long.



"The assailant who vandalised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office was encouraged by a police official. A video of the cop patting the assailant's back has been submitted to the police.'



The CPM is alleging that the Congress is behind the attacks after committing such crimes.



An unidentified person had allegedly hurled an explosive substance at the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M) on June 30 night. However, police are yet to identify the perpetrator.



CCTV visuals released by the CPI(M) through the official media group of the AKG Centre showed a man reaching the spot on a motorbike and hurling the "bomb" at the building and fleeing the spot. The explosive allegedly hit the stone wall of the AKG Centre.



While the CPI(M) blamed the Congress, the latter rejected the allegation.

