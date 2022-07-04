Wayanad school issues late-evening TCs, CPM pressure alleged

Vellamunda (Wayanad): Political intervention likely forced Kerala Education Department officials to issue school Transfer Certificates (TC) to four students at an odd hour. The latter were transferred from Tharuvana Government School to the Aided Upper Primary School at Vellamunda on the sixth working day, reveals documents received through the Right to Information Act.

It is suspected the sudden shift was managed to secure the teaching job of CPM Wayanad district secretary P Gagar’s son P G Ranjith and a few others at the Vellamunda institution which is facing closure owing to poor overall strength of students.

A few students from other schools have been getting TCS and joining Vellamunda AUP school only after Ranjith and three others took charge at the latter place.

Gagarin's explanation



The school authorities must be asked whether students have been transferred from the government-run school to an aided school violating norms, Gagarin, CPM District Secretary, said.



"There is no need to involve me, my son or any of the CPM party men in it. It should be clarified whether anyone from the party, including me, has talked to the teachers or parents so as to influence them. It is not fair that he cannot go out and look for a job anywhere just because he happens to be my son," he added.

Sampoorna portal accessed



The RTI documents also reveal that the TC was issued by resetting the Sampoorna portal after office time. The site was reset on the 6th working day of the school as the new academic session commenced. The online intervention was made after all the admission procedures were completed and students' details were recorded on the Sampoorna portal for school management.



Two children were issued TC at 8 pm. Their parents claim that they were promised free commute and free uniforms.

The children were transferred from the State-run school next to their homes to the aided school about 4 km away. Students have also been transferred from another aided school in Vanjode to Vellamunda AUP school.

According to Mananthavadi AEO, the issue of TC to anyone on the 6th working day is against the rules. Tharuvana UP School Headmaster said we are bound to issue the TC if the parent demands it.

The TC was issued as the higher official reset the Sampoorna site, he added.

School manager denies vested interest



V M Muralidharan, Manager of the Vellamunda AUP School, said Ranjith’s appointment is a temporary one for 3 months.



"The TC has been issued to the students who had applied for the same before 4 pm. It is just that the printing was processed much later because the Sampoorna portal had developed a technical snag and was not responding. Any of the teachers could have approached the parents to ensure their wards remained at the same school. No new post has been created by the management to appoint Ranjith and hence there is no need for him to get students admitted to the school. He may be appointed to the vacancies that may arise in future," the Manager clarified.