Landslide in Idukki's Elappara, woman labourer killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2022 10:38 AM IST Updated: July 04, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Elappara in Idukki where landslide occurred, Pushpa. Photo - Manorama

Thodupuzha: A landslide killed a woman labourer in Idukki's Elappara on Monday.

Pushpa, aka Bhagyam, 56, was killed as a part of wet land collapsed on the labour quarters (locally known as layam) here at 5.30 am on Monday. She was staying with her husband Raju and children.

Pushpa was preparing breakfast before starting for work in the morning when the landslide occurred.

The body was retrieved with the help of the Peerumedu Fire Force, police and locals.

Her husband and three children were asleep in the next room when the incident occured. They escaped without any injuries.

The incident happened at the 2nd Division of Kozhikkanam area in Elappara along the Kizhakkeputhuval route. 

