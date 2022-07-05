Pregnant woman dies in Kozhencherry after husband delays treatment

Kozhencherry: The husband of a 28-year-old pregnant woman in Pathanamthitta district has been arrested over her suspicious death.

The deceased is Anitha, 28, of Kurunthar settlement colony at Mallapuzhassery near Kozhencherry. Her husband M Jyothish, of Jyothi Nivas at Kurunthar, is in police custody.

Anitha's relatives alleged that Jyothish had given her some liquor to consume with the intention of ensuring abortion when she became pregnant for the second time.

Later, Anitha got an infection in her abdomen. Though the doctors asked the husband to give her a specialised treatment, he did not do anything. Later, the infection spread to the entire body even as she was two-months pregnant.

When she became seriously ill, the husband admitted her to the hospital and left the place. He borrowed money from many people in the name of her medical treatment. But he used it for her personal purposes.

On June 28, Anitha died.

They also claimed that she had a twin pregnancy at the time of her death. However, the police have not confirmed such a claim.

Thee couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old child who has been facing heart problems since birth. The doctors had suggested specialised treatment for the child within six month after the birth. But it is alleged that Jyothish did not disclose this even to his wife.

As health worsened, the child was admitted to the Sree Chithira Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram. Anitha's death came at a time when the relatives were running from pillar to post to arrange Rs 1.5 lakh for the child's heart surgery.

Jyothish wanted to keep under wraps the news of the second pregnancy which came soon after the first delivery.