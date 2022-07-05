Orange alert in six districts, Achankovil river swells

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain in Kerala and the authorities have issued an orange alert in six districts – Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – on Tuesday.

A warning has also been issued to fisherfolk not to venture into the seas. Isolated very heavy rain is also likely in Kerala.

Achankovil River swells

The water-level in the Achankovil River in southern Kerala is also rising dangerously following heavy rains. People living on the banks of the river at Edappon, Attuva and Cherumukhom are concerned over flooding as water from the eastern areas is gushing into the river. Incidentally, these places had witnessed severe floods during previous years. Even though residents have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem, the authorities have not responded so far.

Many low-lying plots at Charummoodu in the Mavelikkara taluk of Alappuzha district are already under water with the canals overflowing. Vegetable farms located on elevated land are also facing the threat of floods.

During the previous floods, paddy crops worth lakhs of rupees were lost at the Karingalil and Peruvelilchal ‘punchas’ (paddy fields). Incidentally, the farmers are yet to receive compensation for their losses. Farmers said that considering the present situation, they were not certain about launching the next crop in November.

Houses collapse

The heavy rain fall witnessed over the last few days has caused destruction in many areas. In Karunagappally, a portion of a house collapsed on Monday. Rajani, wife of Kizhakkethil Suresh, was working in the kitchen of their house at Kulasekharapuram when the kitchen area collapsed. Even though the couple’s children Abhishek and Abhed too were present in the kitchen then, everyone had a miraculous escape.

The other portions of Suresh’s house are also on the verge of collapse. Suresh, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, is differently-abled. Suresh’s father Sukumaran, a visually handicapped man and his mother Lakshmi also live in the house.

Two other houses located at Sooranad North also suffered severe damage in the rain. They belong to Sujatha of Thekkemuri and Riyas of Kozhisseril.