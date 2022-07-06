Police failure despite intel alert, says ADGP report on Rahul office attack

Thiruvananthapuram: Laxity on the part of the police led to the recent vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi’s office in Kalpetta, Wayanad, by the activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), stated a report submitted to the Kerala Government by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham.

The SFI activists went on a rampage in Rahul's office challenging the law and order system. The police failed to act and prevent the attack despite being informed by the State Intelligence Department. District Special Branch was totally unaware of the incident, the report further said.

SFI activists attacked the policemen on duty and used profane language. They had total disrespect to the law, and the police, the report added.

All culprits who can be identified must be arrested and brought before the law. Such tendencies should be nipped in the bud through strong Police interventions, the ADGP recommended.

The report listed the lapses on the part of the police. They included lack of precautions to prevent the situation; failure to erect barricades to check the protestors or to stop the activists from entering the office.

The report, in the context of the MP office attack, also proposed that Rapid Action Force teams must be formed immediately in the armed forces camps in all districts. The teams must be provided with the necessary arms to face insurgents.

Other proposals include strengthening the District Special Branch which was caught unawares and strict action against the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalpetta, after evaluating the serious lapses on his side.

Excerpts from the ADGP's report:

'The cadre had not sought police permission for the march. The State Special Branch got the information at 12.30 pm on the same day. Wayanad District Police Chief and Kalpetta DySP were informed immediately. When the cadres marched and reached the MP office, there were only 15 police personnel led by the DySP. The police were helpless when the SFI cadre, including women, numbering more than 300 reached the MP office. The activists tussled with the police and barged into the office, clambering up through two ways.

However, the police did not follow them into the office to prevent a possible attack as they went up. The SFI activists were inside the MP’s office from 3.37 pm to 3.57 pm. They manhandled 3 Congress workers who were inside the premises. They kept a plantain on the MP’s chair along with a damaged picture of Rahul Gandhi after disarraying many files in the office. Nineteen of them were arrested by the Police right away.

Later, the activists who were protesting outside the office vandalised a Police bus and attacked the policemen, leaving 8 of them injured. When the Congressmen also gathered up, a huge posse of policemen was called in from nearby for aid, and the situation was brought under control by night'.

The report has been handed over to the Home Secretary on Tuesday.