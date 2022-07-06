Toddler found dead in cradle, early probe rules out foul play

Kollam: A two-year-old girl was found dead in the cradle by the mother. It is not known yet whether it was cot death. A police investigation into the death of the child has commenced.

Fathima, daughter of Riyas and Beema, was found dead in the cradle a while after she was laid there.

Her mother Beema said that she had laid her in the cradle at noon. Later, when Beema tried to awake the child, she found her dead. The body was in state of freeze.

The local people had informed the police about the death.

According to the Kadakkal police, nothing suspicious has been found in the preliminary investigation. The police will continue with their probe.

Fathima's body was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (Sids) is a leading cause of death of healthy infants usually during sleep. It is also known as cot death or crib death.