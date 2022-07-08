Changanassery DySP, 3 other cops have close link with goonda gangs: Report

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level police inquiry has exposed the nexus between criminal gangs and cops.

Four policemen from Kottayam district, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Changanassery, have close links with gangsters, states a report submitted to the Director General of Police (Law and Order) by the Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) P Prakash.

The policemen's close link with goons was unearthed at a secret investigation carried out by the police as per the IG's directive.

They have close links with gangster Arun Gopan, the probe found.

Apart from the DySP, the names of an inspector of the Kottayam Cyber Cell and two civil police officers found a mention in the report forwarded to the DGP.

Probe ordered

Based on the inquiry report forwarded by the IG, the DGP has entrusted the Pala Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) with the task of conducting a detailed inquiry against three policemen, except the DySP.

The State Government will order a separate departmental-level inquiry against the DySP.

As a first step, the DGP has handed over the report indicting the DySP to the State Home Department for further action.

The police are also probing whether these policemen used to leak official police secrets to the goons for money.

What led to the probe

The mafia links of these policemen were exposed when gang leader Arun Gopan was taken into custody and brought to a police station recently. The DySP, who doesn't have any jurisdictional control over the respective police station, visited the station to meet the goon. This has created doubts about the DySP's intentions.



Moreover, the DySP had a verbal duel with Arun Gopan, who was inside the police lock-up. The Special Branch official attached to the station swiftly reported this incident to Superintendent of Police, Kottayam district, D Silpa. She forwarded the report to IG South Zone P Prakash. Later, a secret probe was conducted against the DySP.

The police are also probing whether the DySP reached the police station where Arun Gopan was kept out of fear that the latter would reveal the details of his close association with the organised criminals.