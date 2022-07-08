'Don't make it political,' says PT Usha on her Rajya Sabha nomination

PT Usha has refused to associate herself with BJP based on her recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Friday, the iconic former track & field athlete, said she has no political interests. "Be it BJP or Congress or CPM, I like all parties," said Usha.

The 58-year-old laughed off the allegation raised by CPM MP Elamaram Kareem that she had been striving to prove her eligibility in recent times. "He (Kareem) is a people's leader whom I respect. I have known him for thirty years. Anyone has the right to speak what they want.

"The chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) put out a post congratulating me and leaders such as (Ramesh) Chennithala and AK Balan called to congratulate me," said Usha.

"Don't just make it about politics," she chuckled.

I'll continue to work for sports

Usha has said she would continue her routine of training young athletes at her athletics school in Kozhikode.

"For me sports is important. My achievement in sports is what got me here. Just because I'm an MP, I can't spend 24 hours in Delhi. I cannot abandon my school but I'll do whatever is possible as an MP," said Usha.

'Small-minded people criticise Usha'

BJP State President K Surendran sat beside Usha as she addressed the media. After Usha made her stand clear about the politics of her nomination, Surendran too reciprocated. "Her nomination is devoid of political motives. The BJP does not intend to take any political mileage with Usha's nomination," Surendran said.

On Kareem's allegation, Surendran added: "Usha's achievement is a recognition for the whole of Kerala and only small-minded people can criticise an athlete like Usha."