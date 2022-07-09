Shone George’s post against Saji Cheriyan backfires

Kottayam: Budding politician Shone George is in a tangle after demanding action against legislator and former Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

Soon after he posted on his Facebook page the newspaper clipping of Cheriyan riding helmetless, several comments with photos of the former himself riding without a helmet appeared in response. He was also pictured driving without a seat belt at different places. Shone was also asked to pay the fine by social media users just as he asked Cheriyan.

As Shone's pictures, posted apparently by his detractors, went viral on the internet, Shone came up with another post as an explanation.

Shone's initial post came under the title ‘Where is the helmet comrade?’. He also demanded Cheriyan to pay the fine for not wearing the helmet. He also warned in the post if Cheriyan did not pay the fine, ‘he would see him in Court’.

Malayala Manorama had published a picture of former Minister Cheriyan, who had reached his home in Kozhuvallur after resigning as the Minister, going out on a scooter without the helmet on. Shone had posted the newspaper clipping of this picture.

He is the son of controversial ex-MLA P C George who has been in the thick of news of late over various escapades. He is a member of the Kottayam District Panchayat representing the Poonjar Divsion and also a leader of the Kerala Janapaksham Party.

Here is a translation of Shone's Facebook post in response to proof of his own violation of safe driving practices:

'Dear comrades,

I had demanded former Minister Saji Cheriyan pay a fine for the violation after news of him riding without a helmet was published in today’s newspaper. Below this, many people had posted 3 pictures of me riding without a helmet. It was also posted on the Communist party’s official pages.

Let me reiterate. There is no change in my stand. One wrongdoing cannot be covered up with another. My picture leading a bike rally at Kottayam without the helmet on was published in a newspaper earlier. A comrade from Koottikkal had filed a complaint against me for violating the law. On knowing about it, even before I was called by the Police, 20 workers of my party and I went to the Kottayam East Police Station and paid the fine. Anyone can check the records.

I have no apprehension in accepting a violation whoever points it out. If any of you have complaints regarding the photos below, you may file them. I will pay the fine; but only after MLA Saji Cheriyan pays his fine in the case I had mentioned.'