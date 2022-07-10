Bakrid to be celebrated today, Eid gahs readied in Kerala

The holy festival of Bakrid, which reminds the world of the value of sacrifice and obedience will be celebrated today.

Amid incessant rain, Kerala has prepared for the festival with Eid Gahs being organised in various parts of the state. Due to COVID restrictions, Namaz was absent in most places last year.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan greeted the faithful on the eve of Bakrid.

"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Ad’ha (sic)," tweeted Governor Khan.

"May the celebration which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that fortify our fraternity and social #eiduladha2022," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Vijayan urged the people of Kerala to unite and share the sweetness of brotherhood.

"This day conveys the message that it is the sacrifice of people who give up their comforts and devote themselves for the good of others that makes the world bright," Vijayan said in his message.

Satheesan said: "May the Bakrid celebrations inspire us to radiate the values imparted by these messages in our daily lives."

Last year, only 40 people were permitted for prayers adhering to stringent pandemic protocol. There was no usual festive mood in the mosques across the state, which used to witness a sea of devotees in the morning during the occasion.

Eid al-Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' falls after two months and 10 days of the observance of Ramzan (Eid Ul-Fitr) which was celebrated on May 3.

(With agency inputs)