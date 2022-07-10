Elderly man dies after being kicked by scrap picker in Thiruvananthapuram

An elderly man died after being kicked by a scrap picker at Kazhakootam here on Sunday.

K Bhuvanachandran (65), a native of Nettayakonam near here, was allegedly kicked by an unidentified person following a quarrel over spitting on the road.

The accused, who reportedly boarded a bus to Kollam before having lunch from a local hotel, is yet to be traced by the police.

The incident occurred Sunday morning on the highway near Nettayakonam.

According to reports, Bhuavanachandran was talking to a tender coconut seller when the scrap picker passed by and allegedly spat on the road leading to a heated argument.

The scrap picker, who is reportedly disabled, kicked Bhuavanachandran in the stomach. The victim, who had recently undergone an operation for a liver ailment, died en route to the Medical College Hospital.