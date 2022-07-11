BJP Mahila Morcha leader found dead in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad: A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha was found dead inside her rented home in Mattumantha in Palakkad district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Saranya, 27, wife of CN Puram Naduvakkattupalayathu Ramesh.

Saranya was Palakkad mandal treasurer of Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the BJP.

She was found hanging inside the house around 4 pm on Sunday.

The police have found a note allegedly written by Saranya and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The body will be handed over to relatives on Monday after post mortem.

Saranya, daughter of Rajan and Thankam, have two children - Ramcharan and Riyasree.