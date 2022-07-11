Kochi: The disclosures of former Director General of Police R Sreelekha on the 2017 actress assault case has given rise to sharp reactions from various quarters. While some suspected her motives, the revelations also strengthened suspicions whether actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, has got a raw deal.

Sreelekha stunned viewers of her popular YouTube channel 'Sasneham Sreelekha' (With love, Sreelekha) the other day by claiming that Dileep is innocent. She also claimed there is no valid evidence against him but police had committed an error by arresting him for the abduction and rape of the actress by a gang in February 2017.

Main accused Pulsar Suni was behind similar assaults on other female actors. The evidence linking Dileep and Pulsar Suni was fabricated by the Police.

The former top cop still expressed faith in the police system that she was part of once.

Sreelekha also revealed that there is no valid evidence to punish Dileep in the case and that many of the statements against him were cooked up by the investigating officials as they pleased. Stating that the photo in which Dileep stands with Pulsar Suni was photoshopped, Sreelekha had said that the letter said to be written from the jail was not written by Pulsar Suni.

"Six of the accused should have been punished earlier. It is not fair that so many accused remain outside without being punished. What if Pulsar Suni, who has been an under-trial prisoner for 5 years, gets a relaxation in the punishment? Anyway, a crime has happened. The culprits must be punished, right? Instead, when another person is alleged to be involved and is being dragged into the case, trapped and evidence is made against him, the Police is being a subject of ridicule," Sreelekha further said in the video.

Balachandrakumar, Uma Thomas respond

Reacting to Sreelekha's claims MLA Uma Thomas said, let the public judge her statements. I cannot comment on the case as it is sub-judice. I have already said that I stand by the survivor, she clarified.

Director Balachandrakumar, however, said that it is an attempt to save Dileep. Asking why Sreelekha did not inform the government of what she stated now, Balachandrakumar said Sreelekha has an agenda and whatever she said are only accusations. He also said that she admires Dileep.