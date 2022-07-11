Idukki man arrested for assaulting sub-inspector

Adimali: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police sub-inspector and tearing away his uniform.

Identifying the accused as Eldhose Paily aka Koottayi of Olikkal in Mannankala, police said he attacked sub-inspector K M Santhosh while the officer was investigating a complaint.

Mannakala-resident Gopi had complained to the police on Sunday night that his son-in-law Sooraj was trying to assault the former's daughter. When the police arrived, Sooraj fled the house with his two children.

Gopi's neighbour Eldhose, who was on the road, tried to mislead the police to aid Sooraj's escape. When the sub-inspector questioned him, he showered profanities on the police team, kicked down the sub-inspector, and tore his uniform.

The officer later medical sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Adimali.