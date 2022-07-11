Now, police complaint against Sreelekha IPS for YouTube claims

Thrissur: A police complaint has been filed against former DGP R Sreelekha, in the light of her recent YouTube statements that claimed actor Dileep is innocent in the actress assault case.

The complaint is lodged by professor Kusumam Joseph with the Rural Superintendent of Police, Thrissur.

The complaint accuses Sreelekha of not taking any action, despite knowing that Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, is a habitual offender.

There are also reports that Sreelekha's statements will be recorded in connection with the actress assault case.

It's on Sunday that the retired IPS officer posted the video explaining her view point on the case through her YouTube channel titled Sasneham Sreelekha (Sreelekha, with love).

In the video, she said that the evidence submitted in the case against Dileep are fake, and that the investigators committed an error by dragging Dileep into the case and were unwilling to accept it.

Sreelekha has claimed that Dileep was dragged into the case because his enemies were more powerful.

“If we think logically, all this would appear silly,” said Sreelekha, the first lady IPS officer of Kerala.

Her disclosure has given rise to sharp reactions from various quarters. While some suspect her motives, the revelations also strengthen suspicions whether actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case, got a raw deal.

Stating that the photo in which Dileep stands with Pulsar Suni was photoshopped, Sreelekha had said that the letter said to be written from the jail was not written by Pulsar Suni.

"Six of the accused should have been punished earlier. It is not fair that so many accused remain outside without being punished. What if Pulsar Suni, who has been an under-trial prisoner for 5 years, gets a relaxation in the punishment? Anyway, a crime has happened. The culprits must be punished, right? Instead, when another person is alleged to be involved and is being dragged into the case, trapped and evidence is made against him, the Police is being a subject of ridicule," Sreelekha further said in the video.

'The statements are inappropriate'

Reacting to Sreelekha's claims, MLA Uma Thomas said that it's the public who should judge the ex-cop's statements. Uma added, "I cannot comment on the case as it is sub-judice. I have already said that I stand by the survivor." Opposition leader V D Satheeshan, meanwhile, said that Sreelekha's claims should be investigated into, and she should make it clear why they weren't revealed earlier. He later added that the statements from the former DGP were inappropriate.

Director Balachandrakumar said that Sreelekha's is an attempt to save Dileep. Asking why Sreelekha did not inform the government of what she stated now, he said she has an agenda and whatever she said are only accusations. He also said that Sreelekha admires Dileep.



Meanwhile, the survivor's family responded that Sreelekha seems to be influenced by Dileep, and that they feel pity on her. Photographer Bidil, who clicked Dileep's photo with Suni, also said that Sreelekha's claims on photoshopping the same is false.

