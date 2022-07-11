Multiple probes on into alleged moral policing at Thalassery sea bridge

Kannur: Moral policing by public and even government functionaries has become a nuisance in Kerala society. A young couple was the latest at the receiving end of the obnoxious practice. Surprisingly, a group of policemen took upon themselves the task of poking into private affairs of law-abiding citizens as per the complaint.

According to couple Prathyush and Megha, the policemen misbehaved with them when they went to see the famous Thalassery sea bridge (Kadal Palam) last week. It is alleged that in an act of high-handedness, the husband was first beaten up and then arrested.

The Thalassery police took a case against the couple on the ground that they attacked the cops and obstructed their duty.

The Kannur Superintendent of Police has ordered a departmental inquiry into the policemen on the basis of the complaint from the couple that they were "tortured". The Thalassery Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police are conducting probes separately.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on July 5. It all began when the police asked the couple to leave the "Kadal Palam" area. According to the couple, when they reasoned with the police over such an order, they were roughed up by policemen led by Thalassery Circle Inspector Biju and Sub-Inspector Manu.

Police defence

But the police version is that the couple was asked to leave the place since the sea was choppy. But instead of heeding to our plea, they attacked us and obstructed duty.

Since both of them were not cooperating with law enforcers, they were taken to the police station. But Megha alleged that her husband was taken to the police station by dragging through the streets. CCTV visuals of the station will be examined as part of the probe.

Prathyush who was arrested was later remanded in judicial custody by the court.

Kannur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said that follow-up action would be taken after receiving the probe report.