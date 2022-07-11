Woman, lover arrested for abetting sexual abuse of minor daughter

Kozhencherry: A woman and her paramour were arrested by the police in connection with the sexual harassment of her minor daughter, near here in Pathanamthitta district, the other day. With the latest arrests a total of five persons related to the crime have been nabbed so far.

The duo were arrested from their hideout in Poochakkal near Cherthala in Alappuzha district.

The woman's lover has been identified as Shibu Devasiya of Perunad in Ranni. He has been named as the first accused.

Shibu allegedly took the girl to his rented house at Kuttur in Thiruvalla and sexually abused her. The police claimed it was done with the help of her mother.

Three other accused, including the maternal uncle of the victim, were arrested last month in connection with the case.

Mahesh Mohanan (Unny 32), of Mahesh Bhavan, Ayiroor; Jijo Eso Abraham of Thadiyoor, 46; and the girl's uncle, 49, were arrested earlier.

According to the police, the mother of the victim used to live separately after quarrelling with her husband. During the same time, Mahesh, a private bus employee, established close connections with the girl.

Then along with another accused Jijo, he came to the girl's house and sexually exploited her. The issue came to public when her paternal grandmother saw the two accused going out of the house after committing the offence. Soon, the Childline workers intervened in the matter.

The victim confessed to the authorities that her uncle subjected her to sexual harassment for nine months from January 2020. Her brother also used to sexually exploit her during the period from Class 6 to Class 10.

The brother was sent to the Juvenile Home for corrective measures.



