Bus driver arrested for kidnapping Class 10 student

Published: July 12, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Shibin

Pathanamthitta: The Moozhiyar police on Monday arrested a bus driver for kidnapping and trafficking a minor girl.

Shibin, 38, a native of Areekkakavu, was nabbed from Kottayam town around 6 pm on Monday.

The girl belongs to Valupara area of Angamoozhy in Pathanamthitta district. She is a Class 10 student.

It was on Monday early morning that Shibin, a driver of the bus plying through the Angamoozhy-Pathanamthitta Road, took her to Pathanamthitta in the same bus, states the complaint filed by the girl's relatives before the police.   

