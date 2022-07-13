POCSO case: Abducted survivor found in Guruvayur lodge

Palakkad: An 11-year-old sexual assault survivor, who was abducted by her kin, has been found at a lodge in Guruvayur along with her parents.

The girl was abducted from her grandmother's home by a gang, including her parents and uncle.

The Palakkad town south police arrested 6 people, including the girl's uncle, on Monday. Three of the arrested are women.

The town south police had filed a case against the girl's uncle last year under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested but was later released on bail.

The court had subsequently entrusted the grandmother with the child's care.

The survivor had been abducted days before the trial in the POCSO case was set to begin. The police suspect that the child was forcefully taken away to change her statements in favour of the accused.

The gang who arrived at the grandmother’s house forcefully took her away in a vehicle on Sunday. The grandmother and her daughter, who tried to resist, were injured.

The gang had arrived at the house in a bike and car. But the number plate of the car was covered with a cloth, while the bike's number was found to be fake.