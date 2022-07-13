Three of a family killed in car crash near Adoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Three people were killed as two cars collided head on the MC Road near Enath, Adoor. Photo: Manorama

Adoor: Three people were killed as two cars collided head on the MC Road near Enath, around 10 km from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased are Attingal natives Rajasekhara Bhattathri (66), his wife Shobana (63) and  their son Nikhil Raj (32). Though Nikhil was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital with grave injuries, he could not be saved. 

Three people were killed as two cars collided head on the MC Road near Enath. Photo: Manorama

Four occupants in the other car, hailing from Chadayamangalam, have minor injuries. The accident occured at 6.30am in Puthusserybhagam of Enathu. 

The Attingal-based family was going towards Adoor and the Chadayamangalam natives were heading back home from Kochi.

