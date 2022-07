Thenjipalam: A dog infected with rabies died soon after it bit a student at the lower primary school adjacent to the Calicut University campus at Thenjipalam in Malappuram district.

A postmortem confirmed the dog had rabies.

After biting a Class 4 student on the school premises on Tuesday, the dog entered a classroom and showed some kind of restlessness by crawling on the floor. Later, it ran away and died on the school premises itself.