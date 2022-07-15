Local BJP leader held for suicide of Mahila Morcha activist in Palakkad

Palakkad: A local BJP leader in Kerala's Palakkad district has been arrested in connection with the recent suicide of a woman party colleague.

Prajeev, a native of Kalippara, was arrested by the Palakkad North Town police probing the death of Sranya Ramesh, an activist of Mahila Morch, the women's wing of BJP.

Saranya, wife of Ramesh of Naduvakkattupalayam, was found hanging at her rented house at Mattumantha on July 10. She was the treasurer of Mahila Morcha's Palakkad Mandalam unit. She had named Prajeev as the one responsible for her death in her suicide note. Prajeev is a former booth president of BJP.

The police have charged Prajeev with abetment to suicide. Prajeev has reportedly told the police that he had a good friendship with Saranya. He has also alleged that some BJP leaders used to threaten Saranya and they had a role in her death.

The police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Saranya's relatives.

The victim's brother had said that his sister has alleged in her note that the BJP leader had used her and that was the reason for her suicide.

She has also said that some other women too were in a similar situation and the BJP leader was behind it all, the brother alleged.