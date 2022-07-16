Miraculous escape for Munnar boy as elephant crushes his leg

Munnar: An 18-year-old had a miraculous escape from the clutches of a wild elephant in Munnar. The elephant trampled upon him, seriously injuring one of his legs.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Sumith was walking to his house from Munnar town by holding an umbrella amidst rain and heavy mist. He went and hit the trunk of the wild elephant in the darkness.

The elephant pressed his leg hard for a few moments. Later, when the elephant released his leg, he managed to crawl his way to the bushes of the nearby tea estate.

For the next one hour, he had to lie there, writhing with pain, as the elephant stood on the road.

The elephant made a retreat only after the autorickshaw drivers, who passed through the area, created a ruckus.

Sumith, who also has injuries on his jaw, was later admitted to the General Hospital in Munnar.

He is the son of labourers Kumaran and Samudrakani, who are working in the Nallathanni Tea Estate of Munnar Kannan Devan Company.