Vlogger Amala Anu still on the run, car seized

Our Correspondent
Published: July 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST
Amala Anu in one of her vlogs. PHOTO: Manorama News

Kollam: The Forest department officials have seized the vehicle of vlogger Amala Anu over a trespassing case. The car was seized from her hometown Kilmanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday.

Amala has been absconding ever since she was booked for entering the Mambazhathada reserved forest area and capturing visuals of wild elephants after provoking them.

She could not be nabbed by the officials even two weeks after charging the case.

Meanwhile, Anu has moved an anticipatory bail plea with the Kerala High Court. The Forest Department is set to challenge the anticipatory bail plea in the HC.

The investigating officers informed that an affidavit against allowing bail to the accused has been filed with the High Court.

As reported earlier Amala had travelled through the reserve forest area between Punalur and Thenmala. To capture images she went near a wild elephant. A video showing the wild elephant chasing her had gone viral on social media. Ambanad deputy range officer Ajayakumar filed the case against her after checking the video uploaded on YouTube.

