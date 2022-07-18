Portion of Idukki airstrip caves in amid heavy rain

Peermade, Idukki: A portion of the airstrip at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar in Kerala's Idukki district, has been partially damaged due to heavy rain.

The damaged part, nearly 50 feet, is adjacent to the 650-metre-long runway, where construction work is underway.

The airstrip is being constructed to provide training for the cadets of the NCC Air Wing. (An airstrip is a runway without normal air base or airport facilities.)

No arrangements are in place to drain the rainwater, according to reports.

Earlier, test landing was held twice at the airstrip but small aircraft could not land. After the experts recommended to raze the mounds of earth near the runway, the State Public Works Department was carrying out these works when the portion caved in.

Large sums of money would have to be spent to rebuild the damaged portions. The fate of the project now hangs in balance.

Earlier, it was decided to inaugurate the airstrip on Kerala Piravi day (November 1) last year. However, the construction could not be completed on time.

Yellow alert in 3 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Idukki, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts on Monday as heavy rain is likely in these districts. However, there is no restriction on fishing off the Kerala coast.

Mullaperiyar water level rises

Thodupuzha: The water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam touched 135.8ft on Sunday evening. As the water level nears 136ft, the Mullaperiyar sub-committee would visit the dam on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu had issued the first warning after the water level touched 135.4ft the other day. The inflow to the dam has reduced with rain subsiding at Kumily and adjacent areas.