K Sudhakaran regrets making racist remark against M Mani

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Monday expressed regret over his remarks against former minister M M Mani.

He confessed to having reacted out of sheer anger and without thought. "My reaction did not come out as intended. I am willing to accept my mistake," said Sudhakaran in a Facebook post. He then went on to express his deepest regret without any justification for his remark.

Earlier in the day, when Mahila Congress workers marched to the Assembly holding a cutout of an ape with Mani's face on it, protesting the latter's insulting remarks against K K Rema, Sudhakaran came out supporting the march.

In an apparent racial jibe, Sudhakaran, during a press conference, said: "Is that not the original? Can we see Mani's face instead? What can we do if he indeed looks like an ape?"

The moment media outlets started showing visuals of the cutout, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan intervened and the Mahila Congress workers were quick to hide the cutout and express regret for their action. That's when Sudhakaran decided to retract his remarks.

Sudhakaran's Facebook post:

"After much thought, I realise that the statement I made earlier in the day was completely uncalled for and unnecessary. When the question was about a person who has unreasonably accused many, my reaction became a result of sheer anger. What came out was not what I had intended to say. I accept my mistake and have no justifications for it. I deeply regret my remark."