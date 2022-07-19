Former NSS president Narendranathan Nair passes away

Pathanamthitta: Adv P N Narendranathan Nair, the former president of the Nair Service Society (NSS), passed away on Tuesday. He was 89.

Narendranathan died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Dr K M Cherian Institute of Medical Sciences at Chengannur. He was undergoing treatment there for age-related distress.

He was at the helm of the NSS for four consecutive terms, from 2012 to 2022. He had stepped down in June 2022 owing to ill-health.

The bereaved family includes his wife K Ramabhai and daughters Nirmala and Maya.