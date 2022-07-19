Sabarinathan arrested for plotting protest against CM on IndiGo flight

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala legislator and Youth Congress vice-president K S Sabarinathan has been arrested over allegedly plotting the in-flight protest against Kerala Chief Minister recently. He landed in trouble as digital evidence in planning the odd protest emerged.

His arrest was registered at the Shankumugham police station on Tuesday morning.

The two Youth Congress activists — Furseen Majeed and R K Naveen — were arrested on June 14 and charged with attempt to murder. They were granted bail on June 23.

The incident happened on June 12 as an IndiGo flight landed at the airport in the Kerala capital.

The Sanghumukham assistant commissioner had earlier issued a notice asking Sabarinathan to be present before the investigation team on Tuesday.

The police suspect that it was Sabarinathan who directed the Youth Congress activists to stage the protest.

The screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp chat suggesting Sabarinathan's involvement in the incident have been circulating on social media for the last few days.