Swapna Suresh heaps allegations against former minister KT Jaleel

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, an accused in the 2020 gold smuggling case that rattled Kerala, on Thursday heaped serious allegations against former minister KT Jaleel.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Swapna accused Jaleel of anti-national activities while serving as a Minister in the previous CPM government.

She also accused Jaleel of having shady deals with the Consul General. She said illegal transactions between the two were done by way of the diplomatic channel.

She also said that Jaleel had won the Consul General's trust with the assurance that the deal had the patronage of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This is precisely why Vijayan is afraid of the case, she said. He is manipulating the system to not let the details of this case, Swapna alleged.

"He [Pinarayi Vijayan] is harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out," Swapna said.

Swapna had also filed a petition seeking to quash the cases that were registered following her latest revelations. The High Court has posted this hearing to July 26.

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by the Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate.

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh.

