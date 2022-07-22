HC grants conditional bail to SFI State Sec for writing exams

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted conditional bail to SFI State secretary P M Arsho, who has been an undertrial in the Kakkanad District Jail in connection with many criminal cases for the last many days.

He was granted bail by the High Court from July 23 to August 3 to enable him to write the university examinations.

While granting him bail, the court asked him just to enter Ernakulam district only for the purpose of writing examinations during this period. He was also asked to execute a bond of Rs.25,000.

When the case was taken up for hearing on Friday, Arsho 's lawyer pleaded that his client should be given bail for writing the examinations.

But the opposite party accused the college authorities and teachers supporting Arsho of manipulating the issuance of the hall ticket to him. The lawyer wondered how a student like Arsho, who got zero attendance, would be issued the hall ticket. He said that such a ploy was the handiwork of the pro-CPM teachers to secure his bail and thereby ensure his release from jail.

But while granting the bail, the High Court took a stand that a student should not be denied the right to write the examinations.

Earlier, Youth Congress State secretary P Y Shajahan had complained to the Kerala Governor that an attempt was on to issue him the hall ticket illegally in order to secure his bail.

He accused the pro-CPM teachers of hatching the plot to ensure his release from jail on the pretext of allowing him to write the examinations.

Earlier last month, the action of SFI workers giving him a grand reception by draping red garlands in the accompaniment of slogan-chanting in front of the Kakkanad jail while in police custody became a huge controversy.

The Kochi City Police Commissioner then suspended a few cops on the basis of the report submitted by DCP V U Kuriakose.

Arsho was charged with attempt to murder for allegedly entering the house of Erattupetta-based lawyer Nizam Nasar and physically attacking him on November 18, 2018.

Buckling under political pressure, the police initially did not bother to arrest him even after Kerala High Court cancelled his bail and ordered his immediate arrest. It was after much hue and cry that he was arrested and sent to jail.