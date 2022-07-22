Rifa Mehnu feared for life, audio clip hints of assault by husband

Kozhikode: An audio clip of the star vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dubai, has surfaced. In the audio, she says her husband Mehnas assaults her at all times.

“What if something happens to me after being hit on the head? He bangs my head on the cot”, she is heard saying in the clip. It is being reported that Rifa was talking to her friend about the violence she puts up with.

Rifa was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat at Al Jafiliya, Dubai, on March 1 early morning.

The Kerala Police has registered a case against her husband Mehnas charging him under Sections 306 and 498 A after her parents filed a complaint.

In the preliminary investigation by Kakkoor police, it was found that mental and physical assaults led to her death.

Rifa’s mortal remains were brought to her home town and buried. Later, as part of the investigation, the body was exhumed and a post-mortem was done.

Rifa and Mehnas, who had met over Instagram, got married 3 years ago. Mehnas is a native of Neeleshwaram in Kasaragod. It was on last January 24 that Rifa reached Dubai to work with a pardha company. The couple has a two-year-old son.