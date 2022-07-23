Dileep leaked crime visuals, states Crime Branch's addl chargesheet

Kochi: The Crime Branch, in the supplementary chargesheet submitted to the First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Angamaly alleged that actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actress assault case leaked the crucial visuals of the crime. The investigating agency also expressed doubt about whether the visuals were destroyed.

The chargesheet, which was filed the other day, also blamed the actor for hiding many pieces of evidence in the case beyond recovery.

The Crime Branch could not find out from where the visuals were leaked — whether it was from the hands of the first accused Pulsar Suni who executed the 'quotation' for abducting the actress or was it from anyone else.

It was Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inquiry officer Baiju M Paulose who submitted to the court the supplementary chargesheet running into almost 1,500 pages and naming 102 new witnesses.

Dileep's friend Sarath named accused



Businessman and Dileep's friend G Sarath was made an accused in the case as per the supplementary chargesheet. The main witness in the case is film director P Balachandrakumar.

Crime Branch claims evidence on hand to prove Dileep had seen visuals

The Crime Branch said that it has in possession of the digital data received from the phone of Dileep’s brother Anoop to substantiate the statement of film director P Balachandrakumar that Dileep had seen the visuals of the sexual assault on the actor.



When the case came up for hearing at the trial court on Friday, the prosecution informed the court about the submission of the supplementary chargesheet in the Angamaly court.

The chargesheet will reach the trial court from the magistrate court before the next posting of the case on July 27.

However, the Crime Branch has thrown enough hints that it may continue with the investigation into the changing of the hash value of the memory card while it was under the custody of courts.