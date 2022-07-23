AKG Centre attack case transferred to Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Anil Kant on Saturday ordered to transfer the AKG Centre attack case to the Crime Branch. A special police team was investigating the case so far. The decision was taken as the investigation team failed to identify the culprit, even after 23 days since the incident.



It was at 11.25 pm on June 30 that explosives were thrown at the AKG Centre through the gate of the hall near its main entrance, while around seven policemen were on the premise, at a distance of just about 25 meters.

It's suspected that the assailant reached the spot on the bike from Kunnukuzhy area. The police have already analysed more than hundreds of CCTV footage, questioned about 250 suspects and checked more than 5,000 phone records. All that they could discover was the assailant reached the spot in a red Deo scooter. The investigation team couldn't identify the vehicle's number owing to the poor visuals from CCTV cameras installed at the nearby houses. The forensic report claimed that the explosives thrown were regular fireworks.